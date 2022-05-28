A current topic from some running for office in Georgia is to eliminate the Georgia income tax. As this tax makes up about half of the income of the state, these politicians would replace these lost state revenue tax revenues by increasing the Georgia sales tax.
This change would hurt old, retired people badly. Because we are over 65 and our income comes from Social Security, IRA distributions and a pension, under current Georgia income tax laws we don’t pay any state income tax on these sources of income.
But we do have to pay Georgia sales taxes. So, if they get rid of an income tax old people don’t pay and replace it by increasing a sales tax old people do have to pay, old people end up paying more taxes. These politicians are proposing increasing the tax of old retired people and reducing the taxes of the high-income folks who earn more than they spend. This sounds just backwards to me.
Again, these politicians want old people on fixed incomes to pay thousands of dollars a year more in taxes than they do now at a time when the cost of living is going up daily.
Think about this when the primary runoffs come around.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island