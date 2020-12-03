Over the past four years or so, we had exciting times. We’d wake up and hit Twitter to see what the president had to say. He was always with us in our hip pocket, on the screen and in print.
My days will feel empty as he moves to private citizen status in January. I’ll miss his colorful, beautiful and successful family. They always presented a pretty and ideal picture of a first family. As the family backs away from public life, the screen fades out, and another fades in. This one is boring. The new team will do their jobs and make it look simple and easy. We’ll say, “Anyone can do that. What’s the big deal?” and feel the void. There will be not much to talk about, leaving time for us to get on with our own lives.
If we can just “trumpetize” our lives just a little, the boring feeling might go away. That’s what I’m working on at the moment. Maybe my wife will play the wealthy, stylish and power glamour role to get the ball rolling.
Myron Waldman
St. Simons Island