The recent column by Erick Erickson asserting the predominance of economic concerns among American voters exposes a disturbing implication.
Although inflation is painful, the problem is worldwide, caused by massive global productivity and logistics factors — not unique to the U.S. or caused by our president — despite dogmatic anti-Biden partisan claims.
By encouraging and rationalizing voters being more concerned about the economy than the violent attempt to prevent validation of the 2020 presidential election, Erickson propagates corruption of our national heritage and the deceptive partisan division that disintegrates society.
If, as he asserted, economic factors matter more than defending the fundamental principles of American democracy, surely our country teeters on the brink of collapsing into authoritarian tyranny.
This inversion of priorities is also suggested by the yet-to-be resolved predicament of U.S. “gun control.” If defending weapon industry profits is more important than protecting our children from horrific violence, what kind of nation have we become?
Moreover, despite the Second Amendment explicitly calling for a “well-regulated militia,” those who most fiercely oppose controls on the availability and use of lethal weapons block any attempt to pass laws that would provide the framework for ensuring such well-regulated conditions.
The icing on Erickson’s cake of deception is his sanctimonious indignation that the New York Times didn’t give front-page coverage of the conspiracy to murder Justice Kavanaugh — which he attributed to Democrat negligence. Yet, Fox News, the media outlet most overtly serving Erickson’s interests, failed to broadcast any unedited content of the Jan. 6 congressional committee hearings.
David Kyler
St. Simons Island