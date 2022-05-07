Are you fed up with what’s been happening to our country over the years? Convention of states may be the answer to the question so many have: ”What can I do about it?”
COS is a non-partisan citizens’ movement, started in 2014 during the Trump years. It is provided for by our founders under Article V of the Constitution. While it’s never been exercised before, it has never been needed more than it is today! Article V gives us, we the people, in conjunction with our state legislatures, the incredible power to amend the U.S. Constitution, without requiring approval of the federal government. In order to accomplish this task, we must first get two-thirds (34) states to adopt the convention. We have 19 now, with more in the works.
Second, we will hold the convention. Delegates will consider the following three broad areas of concern: to create term limits, demand fiscal responsibility, and to stop the egregious overreach of Washington D.C. Guided by these three broad areas, the delegates will hammer out the details and wording of the amendments to be presented to the state legislatures. When we have three-fourths (38) of the states to ratify the amendments, they will become law.
Sadly, over the decades, we have drifted further and further away from our founders’ vision for our country. Thank God for their brilliance and foresight in providing us, the people, with this power under Article V. They saw this day coming! Get involved at llawrence8004@gmail.com.
Laura Lawrence
St. Simons Island