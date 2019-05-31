I must say I don’t understand the outrage being expressed by the German Village residents over the opening of the new Guale Preserve and the use of Village Drive, a county-maintained public road for decades.
The restrictions on use of the new facility — only five boats at any time can be launched, and those must make prior reservations — will severely limit traffic. And by saving that beautiful 250 acres of land from development, the Department of Natural Resources and the St. Simons Land Trust have prevented the potential construction of as many as 500 new houses (each with multiple cars making multiple trips daily).
It seems to me that the German Village residents should be thanking DNR and the land trust for saving their idyllic lifestyle.
Claude Perry
St. Simons Island