I must say I don’t understand the outrage being expressed by the German Village residents over the opening of the new Guale Preserve and the use of Village Drive, a county-maintained public road for decades.

The restrictions on use of the new facility — only five boats at any time can be launched, and those must make prior reservations — will severely limit traffic. And by saving that beautiful 250 acres of land from development, the Department of Natural Resources and the St. Simons Land Trust have prevented the potential construction of as many as 500 new houses (each with multiple cars making multiple trips daily).

It seems to me that the German Village residents should be thanking DNR and the land trust for saving their idyllic lifestyle.

Claude Perry

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.