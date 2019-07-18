I live at the proposed entrance to the St. Simons Land Trust’s waterfront park and boat ramp. I moved to German Village in 1991 when there were no paved streets in our neighborhood, including Village Drive. Over the last 28 years, I have watched our little community gradually grow to include a wonderful group of families, the majority of them young families with small children. Although some with the Land Trust and media mock us, we take pride in our neighborhood and have an active homeowners association that works hard to care for our community.
The Land Trust has in the past been a great attribute to our island, creating appreciated greenspaces. That is why I was so surprised and disappointed that the Land Trust would even think of taking our small quiet, residential street for use as a busy entryway for its park and boat ramp. They did not notify our POA of their plans before they signed an agreement with the Musgrove owners and DNR. They now belittle our concerns about traffic, noise, safety, speeding and after-hours activity at the park. The good stewards of the Land Trust even told us litter tossed by park visitors along our street would be our problem.
People have a right to public waterways, but the Land Trust should use its own roads throughout its 260 acres to provide a safer route for all. I urge our commissioners to enforce the zoning ordinance and not allow non-residential uses to encroach in our neighborhood.
Susan Blount
St. Simons Island