On March 19, the United Nations announced that there had been 816 deaths in Ukraine since the invasion on Feb. 24, 1,333 injuries. This needless statistic is dwarfed by the killing fields in our so-called land of the free and brave where every year since 2019 there have been over 20,000 recorded homicides. Our leaders and we go on as if this the price of doing business. We accept it and hope we are not next. We hope the sharks get the person next to us and think that because we live in gated communities, we are immune.
My wife and I found out the hard way about losing someone close on March 20 when our only son/child was shot by an amoeba-brained lunatic standing in the middle of Bourbon Street shooting her 40mm into a crowded bar where our son worked. His heart stopped the bullet. She had not only killed our beloved only child but us too.
We now know full well the heartache every parent or loved one knows about what we see on TV every night across America. We know what it feels like to view your beautiful son’s defrosting body before cremation. Believe me — I would pray that no one ever has to experience what we endured and thousands more do across the killing fields of America.
And we now rejoice that we can carry without permit. Georgia’s legislature is telling us that they cannot protect us. The criminal-minded still have guns too.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island