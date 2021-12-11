This is what Georgia’s Republican congressional delegation voted against:
• Child care and preschool expansion to help working families.
• Homecare for elderly and disabled people.
• Rebates for households shifting to clean energy.
• Cost reductions for prescriptions and Affordable Care Act premiums.
• Hearing benefits for Medicare recipients.
• Access to affordable trade schools and post-high school training.
No one making less than $400,000 per year will see increased taxes.
These programs will be paid for by enforcing existing tax laws and increasing taxes on the highest earners, who have sometimes profited at the expense of the working class and low-income citizens.
Build Back Better. Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, Austin Scott, Andrew Clyde, Jody Hice, Barry Loudermilk, Rick Allen and Marjorie Taylor Greene did as they were told by the House leadership and voted against these programs designed to help working families. Why?
Because they value party loyalty more than they value you, their voters.
Call or write and tell them what you think. Tell them you want the help these programs provide, so you can work, knowing your children and other family members are cared for. So you can get training and education to find work in this still-new 21st century. So the ultra-rich can pick up their fair share of the cost of building, running and defending our United States.
And on election day, remember which party came up with solid plans to move the country forward — and which tried to stop our progress.
Peggy Coquet
Brunswick