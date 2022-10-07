To curb the worst impacts of climate change, conversion to clean energy is urgently needed. But progress by homeowners and small businesses has been limited by the policies of Georgia’s Public Service Commission that prioritize the major projects of utility companies.
The Inflation Reduction Act [IRA], recently passed by Congress, is a big step in the right direction. It creates federal tax credits and other incentives to help overcome these limitations. Rebates on high-efficiency heat pumps, water heaters, and other appliances will cover between 50% and 100% of installation costs.
Similarly, the IRA offers 30% rebates for domestic solar and battery storage, and equivalent support for improving home insulation and repairs needed to reduce energy consumption.
Tax credits will also cover 30% of the costs of community solar projects owned by local businesses that enroll nearby customers who will share in the power-cost savings.
The IRA includes grants to help state and local governments adopt updated building energy codes that are expected to save the average new homeowner in Georgia about 15% on their utility bills — over $300 annually.
Not only will the IRA significantly accelerate the transition to clean power, but its incentives will create or support tens of thousands of jobs in communities throughout Georgia.
Our urgent need to reduce fossil-fuel emissions, combined with access to billions of dollars in federal benefits for Georgia consumers and businesses, underscore why it’s important for state lawmakers to make new energy policies a high priority in the next General Assembly session.
Center for a Sustainable Coast