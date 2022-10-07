To curb the worst impacts of climate change, conversion to clean energy is urgently needed. But progress by homeowners and small businesses has been limited by the policies of Georgia’s Public Service Commission that prioritize the major projects of utility companies.

The Inflation Reduction Act [IRA], recently passed by Congress, is a big step in the right direction. It creates federal tax credits and other incentives to help overcome these limitations. Rebates on high-efficiency heat pumps, water heaters, and other appliances will cover between 50% and 100% of installation costs.

