The fatal shotgun shooting of Ahmaud Arbery demands a full investigation by the GBI and full disclosure of all the facts in the case. If there was reason to suspect Mr. Arbery was trespassing, isn’t the best course to call the police and let them handle it? Do we really want to live in a society where faith in law enforcement is so low that mere suspicion of a possible property crime prompts citizens to form an armed posse to chase down and confront a suspect? The image of a group of white men in pickup trucks armed with shotguns and handguns chasing down a young black man (and ending his life) should not be the profile of justice in Glynn County in 2020 that we share with the world.
One of the most important questions in this case was asked by a police dispatcher and reported in The Brunswick News on April 29. A 911 caller said, “There’s a black male running down the street.” The dispatcher asked, “What is he doing?” “He’s running down the street,” said the caller. “That’s fine,” the dispatcher said. “I’ll get (police) out there. I just need to know what he was doing wrong.”
The dispatcher never got a good answer.
Hyde Post
St. Simons Island