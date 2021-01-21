Editor's Note: This letter was received before the Islands Planning Commission voted to deny recommending the plan for the gas station at Harris Teeter on St. Simons Island. The county commission has the final decision.
There are many problems with adding a new gas station to St. Simons — traffic, overdevelopment, the tree canopy, how it affects other businesses and the community — but little if any gain, except to a company’s bottom line.
There are six public gas stations on St. Simons. Also, one at the immediate end of the causeway with a second one coming soon next door, and two more that are close by in each direction on 17. There are multiple gas stations around Brunswick, and more gas stations at each exit of the freeway.
Why is another gas station being proposed on St. Simons? To aid the continued out of control growth. Development has taken another lurch, and this gas station will only add to the growth that is straining St. Simons. It is also concerning this proposal is only getting to the public now, after what may have been a year or more in planning.
It seems county commissioners have not learned from public concern over growth on St. Simons.
The IPC should be there to help control growth and make sure there is a proper ‘fit’ to things. I don’t think this gas station fits here. It may fit in some narrow guidelines of planning, like the overdevelopment of housing on St. Simons. Does that make it right?
I would have hoped, like many residents from St. Simons, that the IPC and county would have learned from past events and taken greater care. Residents might be let down once again.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island