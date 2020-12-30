The Brunswick News says that Kroger/Harris Teeter is planning another gas station at the corner of one of the busier areas on St. Simons Island.
Great thinking, just what we need here. It’s madness to exit the area now so let’s add a gas station and demolish a building that’s barely had the new worn off just so we all can look at the lovely new gas pumps?
The island can’t be short of gas retailers. I never see lines of cars waiting to get to a pump. Seems a bit of greed in the mix with a lot of we don’t care about your traffic problems. Perhaps we can count on the cavalry showing up in the form of the county commission to save the day?
Ray Garrett
St. Simons Island