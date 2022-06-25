I’ve noticed a few letters concerning oil and gas production lately. Most of them want to blame politicians for the problems.
President Biden did end the Keystone XL pipeline when he took office. How many noticed that on July 6, 2020, in US Army Corps of Engineers v. Northern Plains Resource Council, the U.S. Supreme Court halted production work on the pipeline?
Short of nationalizing oil companies in the U.S., what do people expect politicians to do?
In November oil was at $68/barrel. In June it was $122/barrel. In October, crude oil production in the US was 357,314,000 barrels. In March it was 361,312,000. Those numbers come from the US Energy Information Agency. In March 2021, there were 408 wells producing crude oil in the US. The number for March 2022 was 662 wells.
Refinery capacity is down to 2014 levels, however. There are 130 refineries producing 17.9 million barrels per day, But there appears to be some refinery closures coming this year because of biofuel requirements that were passed in 2005 and adjusted since then.
The government under either Republican or Democrat control makes policies that benefit different groups or regions and disadvantages others. Businesses tend to show their support or displeasure for policy by diving in or dragging their feet, as they are more concerned about investors than the effect of their actions on society.
Mark Harty
Brunswick