I agree with the paper’s editorial that a casino on Jekyll Island is not a good idea. Keeping Jekyll focused on outdoor activities is paramount to sustaining its attractiveness to visitors and residents alike. There are already too many new construction projects in the works on this tiny slice of paradise.
However, I would like to see Georgia approve gambling in the state. Currently Georgians go down to Florida or up to North Carolina to get their gambling fix. The Emerald Princess is no substitute for a regular casino. If gambling was approved, I suggest considering abandoned properties in the area instead of taking undeveloped land. For example, the abandoned outlet mall off I-95 at Exit 49 in Darien has become an eyesore and would be a good location for locals and interstate travelers.
Cathy Dillon
Jekyll Island