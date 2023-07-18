In the recent editorial, “Saving right whales doesn’t have to hurt coastal economies,” on July 7, technology was presented as the best solution to protect the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. But with only about 340 of these whales remaining, we cannot rely solely on future technology to preserve this species today.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) created the vessel speed rule in 2008 to protect North Atlantic right whales from boat strikes — a top threat to the species. The rule established slow zones for boats in areas where these whales were frequently found. In 2022, changes were proposed to update the rule, including shifting speed zones to match the whale’s current migratory path, compared to what it was 15 years ago.