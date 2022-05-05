I keep sending these letters from the depths of despair for my progeny and our republic. I write in hope that someone, much smarter than I, will respond and brighten my day by convincing me that I am just an old curmudgeon and all is well. Here is how I see it. Please convince me I am wrong.
In chess terms, I see the U.S. republic in checkmate. Our king and queen spaces are occupied by empty shells. Our knights are used for matters other than winning. Our bishops are off the board. Our castles are bound up in red tape. Our pawns are no longer willing to sacrifice themselves for a greater cause. And the whole game is being played by unseen hands.
In nautical terms, even if the socialists lose control at midterms the ship of state is listing too far a-port to successfully bring her back. She is ladened, top heavy, with free loading passengers and stow aways. The drastic stabilization efforts necessary to right her will cause a mutiny and break her up.
In Orwellian terms, too many are on the wagon, too few pulling it and the pigs have taken over the “ Animal Farm.”
In medical terms, if we elect a team skilled enough to perform a republic-saving operation, unseen forces will shut off the power to the O.R.
Musically, I hear, “The Warsaw Concerto”, playing in my brain... I fear that we have dallied too long in, “watering the tree of liberty.”
Tearfully submitted with a death-rattle attempt at humor.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick