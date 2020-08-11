Indisputably, 2020 has been a traumatic year globally, with problematic significance here in the U.S.
As many observers have noted, this year’s events have caused widely shared enlightenment about a number of long-existing, interconnected problems that a majority of Americans are no longer willing to tolerate.
These include:
• Health care: The U.S. is the only advanced nation without universal healthcare, while medical costs soar.
• Racial injustice: Non-white groups continue suffering unconscionable economic, health, and social deprivations.
• Income disparities: Wealth gets increasingly concentrated, while the majority suffers fading prospects.
• Law enforcement: Anxiety grows over police using excessive force and causing ruthless fatalities.
• Environmental crisis: Scientists warn of the long-neglected, dire impacts of an overheating climate.
Considering the urgency and importance of these interrelated issues, to overcome their increasingly threatening consequences, fundamental changes are required across an array of public policies. This is no time for small, isolated steps, or what has been called “disjointed incrementalism.”
Indeed, proposals must be ambitious and comprehensive, incorporating essential core principles:
• Equitability: Unbiased, even-handed allocation of, and universal access to, proposed improvements.
• Sustainability: Current activities must not degrade the quality of life for future generations.
• Systemic: Interconnections between economic opportunities, social justice, law enforcement, and environmental quality must be pragmatically addressed.
• Adaptive and collaborative: To avoid being stymied by ineffective initiatives, performance must be rigorously evaluated and revised as needed, enhanced by resourceful alliances among diverse groups, domestic and international.
Surmounting these momentous challenges will require transformative policies that honor core principles serving the interests of all Americans.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast