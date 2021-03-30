This is in regard to proposed changes on Jekyll Island.
We have been visiting for 15 years and have come to love Jekyll for its beauty, tranquility, beaches, wildlife, golf courses and tennis courts. It’s a very safe place to live and to bike.
I play about 50 rounds of golf a year, and my wife plays about 35. The courses are not in great condition in the winter, but all are well designed.
The old, kinky Dunes is one of my favorites as the greens make scoring difficult. My claim to fame is scoring a 2 and a 3 on consecutive days on No. 3 hole.
At home I normally hate shopping, but I enjoy it at Publix and Harris Teeter on St. Simons Island. Both stores have excellent selections, and the staff is very friendly and helpful. We don’t mind spending our Canadian dollars.
We feel the village area is attractive and well designed. Jekyll Island draws people such as my wife and me. We have friends that want the action of cities. We like the fact that after 9 p.m., only the deer are out.
In conclusion I shall quote Joni Mitchell, a Canadian girl: “They paved paradise and made it a parking lot.”
Gary Mroz
Ottawa