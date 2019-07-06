Until recently, I wasn’t sure whom I detested the most either car salesmen or politicians. I now have chosen politicians because it is so clear after recent debates that they are trying to crash the economy with freebies for everyone.
California is now a great example of a failed state because of their aggressive agenda of high taxes destroying the middle class while legalizing drugs and spending millions on education and reducing crime with no results. At the same time, Regan was spot on when he said anything big government touches usually touches turns out poorly so I want to keep my private insurance, not pay reparations for slavery or even more ridiculous pay for college debt for a stranger’s kid.
Bernie knows full well that canceling this debt would increase our national debt from 20 to 30 trillion dollars. Most folks know that nothing in life is free; you must earn your keep and not have others pay your fare. We all know politicians will lie about most anything just to get elected to a dream job with excellent benefits.
Most sad is the hatred evidenced in their political maneuvering and disingenuous talk believed by swallowed by followers with room temperature IQs. The treachery, lies and lack of conscience by this pack of scoundrels can only be defeated by the good men and women of this country who recognize the insincerity and flawed logic spewed by charlatans. God bless our United States.
Kevin Finnerty
Brunswick