Recently, a book that I purchased for my father as a Christmas present returned to me. This book is a compilation of the wit and wisdom of Samuel Clemens, better remembered as Mark Twain. I am sure that I read it at age 14, but I am sure that the following quote did not seem possible at the time.
“Before long you will see this curious thing: the speakers stoned from the platform and free speech strangled by hordes of furious men who in their secret hearts are still one with those stoned speakers ... but do not dare to say so. And now the whole nation — pulpit and all — will take up the war cry and shout itself hoarse, and mob any honest man who ventures to open his mouth; and presently such mouths will cease to open. Next the statesmen will develop cheap lies putting the blame on the nation that is attacked; and every man will be glad of those conscience-soothing falsities, and will diligently study them and will refuse to examine any refutations of them; and thus he will by and by convince himself that war is just and will thank God for the better sleep that he enjoys after this process of grotesque self-deception.”
Local philosopher Pogo said it better. “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
I’m glad my dad didn’t live long enough to see what we have done to the country he loved and served.
Mark Newman
Brunswick