Many Georgians may be surprised to learn that major segments of the U.S. economy are fundamentally compromised by free-market violations. Such market-shackling arrangements are long-established and reinforced by affluent, well-rewarded corporations. Georgia’s energy market, dominated by Georgia Power, is a prime example because it’s essentially a state-sponsored monopoly. Public Service Commission (PSC) practices favor the corporation, which is guaranteed healthy returns on investment and protection from competitors. Circumstances justifying the state’s policy are now woefully outdated, leaving a monopolized energy sector that obstructs advancements rewarded by a properly structured free market.
• Prices — Georgia has hefty average household energy costs, which are worsened by PSC-approved corporate cost overruns being imposed on residential energy customers, using dubiously constitutional state authority to protect corporate profit margins.