Friday’s edition of The Brunswick News devoted the back page entirely to national news. This would have been the perfect opportunity to include an article about the revelations contained in sworn depositions from Fox News employees, including the executive chairman and on-air personalities, in advance of the libel trial between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox. The depositions contain text and email messages between Fox employees concerning how these employees felt behind the scenes about the voter fraud claims. It is clear that they knew the allegations of massive voter fraud were false and that Joe Biden was the indeed elected president.

However, in an effort to pander to their MAGA base and to maintain viewership and advertising dollars the Fox on-air personalities continued to propagate the big lie. They are still doing this.

More from this section

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.