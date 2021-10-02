I found the article by Erick Erickson concerning media coverage of Gabby Petito’s death to be illustrative of what I have come to know to be true — if you want straight-up news coverage that is “fair and balanced,” your best bet is to go to Fox News.
Fox carried full coverage of Gabby’s disappearance from the first moment that it became known. Further, they did it professionally without sensationalism or personal bias of the reporters. This was/is a news story, not a platform for airing personal biases or opinions.
Carolyn Broucek
Statesboro