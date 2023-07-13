Few issues are more frequently distorted yet more critically important than climate change.
Due to record-breaking profits of fossil fuel corporations and the need to phase out using those fuels, the sector is served by an army of lobbyists whose job is to delay action in reducing emissions that trap heat in Earth’s atmosphere. They attempt the dangerous delay by misinforming and polarizing the public.
Despite this extremely well-funded campaign of Big Oil misinformation, last year the Biden administration succeeded in convincing Congress to pass the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), including substantial investment of public funds in conversion to clean energy and improvement of energy efficiency throughout the nation. These funds support long overdue advancement in America’s ability to take responsible action on climate change. In reaction, the fossil fuel propaganda machine is asserting that these much-needed expenditures will only worsen the national deficit. Yet, to the contrary, the more spent now to prevent the worst impacts of the climate crisis — flooding, drought, wildfire, destruction of crops, etc. — the greater future savings will be.
Damages caused by our overheating climate, primarily due to burning fossil fuels, are skyrocketing and will grow far worse in the years ahead unless decisive action is taken immediately. Many trillions of dollars will be saved by spending hundreds of billions now. Experts predict that the cost of relocating communities, rebuilding infrastructure and compensating for reduced food supplies, etc., will be 10 to 20 times greater than IRA-approved funding. We must not risk being fooled by these perilous fossil fuel deceptions.