Perhaps Trump has some sensible supporters. There may be those who are fed up with his racism, hatred and conspiracy theories.

There even may be some who are put off with his psychopathic behavior and who feel it is time to find a replacement. This is what his long-time supporter and short-time communication director, Anthony Scaramucci, is saying.

He basically sees Trump as out of control. Some of our friends and leaders in foreign countries have already concluded this fact. It will be interesting to see how much traction Scaramucci’s bold opinion gets.

Joe Grimes

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.