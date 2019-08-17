Perhaps Trump has some sensible supporters. There may be those who are fed up with his racism, hatred and conspiracy theories.
There even may be some who are put off with his psychopathic behavior and who feel it is time to find a replacement. This is what his long-time supporter and short-time communication director, Anthony Scaramucci, is saying.
He basically sees Trump as out of control. Some of our friends and leaders in foreign countries have already concluded this fact. It will be interesting to see how much traction Scaramucci’s bold opinion gets.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island