Please accept this letter in support of the Performing Arts Center, (PAC), a joint effort between the Glynn County Board of Education (BOE) and the College of Coastal Georgia (CCGA).
A committee was created about a decade ago to study the feasibility of the PAC. The decision was made to move forward in a joint effort between the CCGA and BOE, with funding from both entities.
Construction of the building would be the responsibility of the BOE if ESPLOST passed, while the operating expenses were to be paid by the CCGA. At the end of 30 years, the building would revert to the college, which was approved by the voters on two ballots.
On ESPLOST3, $20 million was to be set aside on a pay-as-you-go basis, after all bonded projects were paid in full. This is currently available.
The BOE was in agreement to move forward with the PAC to fulfill educational programming for the school system, the college and the county as a whole.
Please understand that ESPLOST funds can only be used for capital outlay projects. They cannot be used for operating expenses.
The Glynn County School System maintained many of the arts programs during the recession, while other systems did not. As a key factor, all test scores and graduation rates improved.
As chairman of the board of education, I have seen positive enhancements in the education process, which has included the arts.
The Performing Arts Center will benefit the school system, the college, and the citizens countywide.
Millard Allen
St. Simons Island