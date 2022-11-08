A coach is essentially a teacher, and there are many of us who are grateful our lives intersected with Vincent J. Dooley in Athens. He emphasized, of course, the fundamentals of blocking and tackling, as well as the synergy of team. Immediately before every game, he would review several principles or rules and always concluded with, “We are all for one and one for all.” During my senior year, I remember walking onto the plane to Lexington and seeing Coach Dooley reading a history anthology. I mused then that few college football coaches would be reading a history text before a big game.
Vince Dooley was an exceptional man. Intellectually curious, he was a Renaissance man who authored several acclaimed books. This man exuded character that commanded respect; many times I have seen him quiet a noisy locker room just by entering.