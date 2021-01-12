I have lived my winters in the “Golden Isles” since 1985. I have been overwhelmed by the beauty of the area and the kindness of the people of Brunswick.
Knowing very little about the politics of the area, I rely on your wonderful newspaper for information.
I have waited and waited to see a change in the area (actually the entrance to Brunswick) near JP’s liquor store on Highway 17. There are some lovely office buildings of health across the street. However, the old Holiday Inn, now covered with tar paper, remains a cold sore on the mouth of the city.
Being an artist this offends me and all I talk to.
The beauty of Brunswick’s entry road does not reflect its wonderful people.
Can this be changed?
Patricia Klinefelter
Brunswick