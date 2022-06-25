Those who promote the original wording of the Second Amendment have my support if they want to own the type of firearms individuals could own in the late 1790s. Everyone who wants one should be able to have a musket by the front door of his or her home. Bullets and the guns to shoot them were not invented until the 1830s. Automatic weapons became available in the early 1900s. So go ahead and do what the framers had in mind. Get that musket ready to defend your home!
Mary Lou Folts
St. Simons Island