Don’t you love it when you find a product that works better than the original without all those nasty side effects? The original product worked, but it carried so many negatives that it made you desire something that got the job done without the excess baggage.
With Trump we got the relief we wanted with his “say what you mean and do what you say” philosophy. Our collective political yearnings were soothed with his push back against the very real deep state demons and biased mainstream media hacks who became mentally unhinged at this dragon-slayer from out of nowhere.
But for all the great benefits we received from Trump, unfortunately it came with unpleasant side effects. Crude tweets that usually went over the top by eviscerating its victims. Personal behavior that reflected badly on the office of POTUS. In short, Trump had little or no self-control, which left him with as many enemies as supporters.
As I survey the landscape, I see gold in them thar hills — well not hills actually but the flat lands of Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis seems to be the elixir with little or no side-effects. He’s Trumpian in all the right areas, and measured and reasoned in areas Trump is not. If he decides to make a run for it count me in.
I have seen glimpses of presidential greatness and leadership in this man. Characteristics this nation desperately needs. A man who satisfies conservatives and can assuage democratic Trump Derangement Syndrome. He could be the cure.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick