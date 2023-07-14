The uber-liberal NPR put out a news story recent with a quote from Republican Florida state Rep. Rick Roth lamenting the fact that illegal aliens are migrating out of his state because of the new illegal immigration law. A primary destination? Brian Kemp’s GOP-ruled Georgia, according to the Republican lawmaker. The now-panicked Roth is a farmer who apparently has a business model that includes use of black-market labor instead of using the more costly legal foreign workers the little-publicized H2A visa provides.
To nobody’s surprise, Florida’s “undocumented” are informed enough to know that it is safer to move to where enforcement of state laws aimed at illegal immigration is clearly not a concern than to remain in one where it could happen.