Our governor or whoever is making the decisions on who can and cannot be on the priority list to get the COVID-19 vaccine has failed to consider those living with senior citizens.
I have a wife who is younger than 65 and although I can get the vaccine now, the local health department says my wife is not qualified. And what about senior citizens living with an extended family where more than one person could spread the virus?
I believe that as long as individuals can prove they are living in the same household as a senior citizen, those people should be eligible at the current time and especially if it is their husband or wife. Lets have some flexibility in the distribution of this most needed vaccine now.
Nathan Russo
St. Simons Island