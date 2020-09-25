Please permit me a bit of comment on both your editorial and Star Parker’s column of Sept. 24. They are both thoughtful and intertwined.
You say more money will help the police. I say no amount of money will correct the problems currently being enhanced by professional racists in our heterogeneous society unless there is a strong common morality. There appears to be an intentional weakening of the family unit and the Judeo/Christian morality. This was a saving grace that crossed racial lines and gave bonding to our republic for many years.
Like Star, I too believe that life is sacred from the moment of the gift of the spark of life until its natural extinction. I also know that a trained jurist will recognize that a society can, and should, have no say over a fetus until it can function in that society without the will of another.
Until this time the mother is a lessor god and the fetus is subject to her morality.
If the mother has no respect for the life she nourishes then perhaps it is the will of the Supreme Intelligence that the fetus be spared any further life under years of her worldly control.
I personally feel that any constitutional jurist with enough integrity be considered for the Supreme Court will feel as I do and cast votes accordingly in this matter.
Blurring the lines of our established divisions of government will destroy our democratic republic, just as surely as too much government control of our economic system will destroy our economy.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick