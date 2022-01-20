Thank you to Lindsey Adkison for the excellent article on Jan. 1 noting the construction of a community labyrinth in Goodyear Park, just down the street from the hospital. I’m happy to report that the first phase of the labyrinth is now complete, and it is ready for use. The next phase is to beautify the space surrounding the labyrinth, which hopefully will begin soon with support from the city of Brunswick and guidance from local garden clubs.
The labyrinth is a gift to the community, and open to everyone. It’s a place for peaceful contemplation, reflection and inspiration. Everyone is invited to come take a walk on our first community labyrinth.
Joan Shinnick
Brunswick