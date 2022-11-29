Support our fire and police departments, both city and county.
My wife and I were eating an early dinner at the new Highway 55 restaurant. We were I guess the first to be there because they weren’t just open but they let us in and we ate. There were several fire trucks there with several firefighters who were there to help train the staff in taking orders. As I was watching these firefighters at least two fire crews received a radio call. Without hesitation these crews got up and jumped into their trucks and went to answer the 911 call. They didn’t get to eat their meal, they knew that they were needed somewhere, and they went to perform their duties.