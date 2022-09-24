The one time showing of “The Way” the movie written, directed and co-composed by Kathie Lee Gifford has come and gone in its one-time showing in theaters on Sept. 1.
If you have always wanted to do something and actually do it, there is great satisfaction in having accomplished what you intended even if it was only for yourself. I wrote a book once and still have 15 of the original 50 published. I made a music album, even called it “Just for Me” and the tapes still are around here somewhere.
So, Kathie Lee Gifford has made a film about the life of Christ and Christianity put to the genre of contemporary music. Good for her! I am sure she is proud and pleased with her work, as well she should be. She did what she set out to do over a four-year period. While I am sure she called on considerable professional assistance, it is evident by the production she did it her way.
She had a vision that only she can comprehend as I am not sure we, the viewers, did. The many vocalists singing, standing on the shore, in the mountains, then the desert, may have been technically feasible but to this viewer became a distraction. Contemporary music, having come into vogue in churches, has its limits. Kathie, be proud and enjoy your efforts. I can’t say that we, the viewer, share your accomplishment but respect your effort.