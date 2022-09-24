The one time showing of “The Way” the movie written, directed and co-composed by Kathie Lee Gifford has come and gone in its one-time showing in theaters on Sept. 1.

If you have always wanted to do something and actually do it, there is great satisfaction in having accomplished what you intended even if it was only for yourself. I wrote a book once and still have 15 of the original 50 published. I made a music album, even called it “Just for Me” and the tapes still are around here somewhere.

