Three years ago, we (two retired St. Simons Island film guys George Crain and myself) began production on what we called “the charm video.” The goal was simple but challenging; to elicit pride in our island while framing the questions we all have about growth, traffic, infrastructure and how to best maintain the unique charm and beauty of St. Simons. Today, we feel good about the project’s outcome.
Last week, we screened our documentary, “St. Simons: Surviving Success” for an overflow crowd of 500 at Island Cinemas. We appreciate the response and want to thank William Stembler for the opportunity and the staff of Island Cinemas for their assistance. We also want to thank The Brunswick News for its coverage that helped bring out residents. Thanks also to George Ragsdale (speakupglynn.org and c4ssi.org) for a revealing look at what’s at stake.
It took two showings to accommodate everyone, and it was a very rewarding experience for us. But that’s just part of our goal. We want people to think about what they can do to help. Residents need to participate and show up at county meetings. Please plan on attending the county’s public forum at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4th at the Brunswick Library to provide comments on the draft zoning update. Big numbers can make a big difference.
Thanks again St. Simons for coming out. We hope to have our next public screening in December and will release the film online the first half of next year. For updates, follow our documentary on Facebook by searching for @SSIsurvivingsuccess.
Lance Lipman
St. Simons Island