As gun violence accelerates across America, with armed gang members transforming city sidewalks, streets and expressways into shooting galleries, help may no longer be a 911 call away. Many undermanned 911 call centers are debating the criticality of the calls before assigning responses to social workers or the police.
Most cities are experiencing record setting violence this summer with sidewalk assaults, armed car-jackings, armed robberies and drive-by shootings, while suffering dramatic attrition among their police forces with early retirements, resignations and weak recruitment.
Our corrosive anti-police climate has so poisoned American policing that declining manpower and failing recruitment are affecting all forces, state and local. Mayor Wheeler in Portland belatedly laments his riot tolerant policies in 2019/2020 as street violence becomes Portland’s new ambiance with too few police. This fall, Minneapolis voters will vote to replace their traditional police with social justice police.
Too few police translate to low crime closure rates. Many city social justice systems release violent criminals as fast as they are apprehended. From Chicago to Washington, D.C., police chiefs cite revolving arrests of the same violent criminals, continually bonded out by progressive judges. Recently, a bonded out criminal with 27 felonies ambushed two deputies on a routine traffic stop in Florida, a machine pistol vs 9mms.
America has elected to go down the “defund the police” rabbit hole. No police would reduce killings by less than 5% on YTD statistics and the resulting anarchy would be catastrophic.
Meanwhile prudent citizens continue to arm themselves as 911 calls become increasingly unresponsive.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island