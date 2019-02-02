Evidently, very few people care about bringing downtown Brunswick back and making it a happy place to go again. I keep begging for others to jump in and help me, but all I get is a little sarcasm.
I believe that I will get some negative comments about this article and little help in “Making Brunswick Beautiful Again.” Thank you Col. Bullock for recognizing the problems. I have several solutions, but no one has attempted to listen.
The answer isn’t an expensive study by outsiders, but we can ask for and get feedback and ideas from locals who care about Brunswick.
I don’t live in Brunswick now but my address is Brunswick, and I hate to see it neglected. We have to build Newcastle Street before we put another building on it. As much as I like LaRon and respect Cornell, they are “barking up the wrong tree.”
Rebuild Newcastle Street first. If you don’t like my suggestions, then please ask for community input.
The parks you are providing for the “so called” homeless should be turned into high rise parking structures. Help the homeless stay in better places and off the streets. I treat my dog better than the city is treating homeless. How did they handle these last two freezing nights? My dog was inside with me.
All of you naysayers can feel free to call or write to me and cuss me out, I’m one of the few still in the phone book.
Bob Tatum
Brookman