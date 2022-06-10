The families of Coast Cottages neighborhood strenuously object to Cap Fendig’s Coast Guard Beach Overlook plan. The Fendig plan includes a performance stage and spacious event lawn drawing large crowds of people with amplified music and noisy performances. The quiet enjoyment of Coast Cottages and East Beach would be significantly diminished by this project.
The plan would attract additional crowds of people into a parking lot already overflowing with vehicles during spring and summer. Beachgoers often park illegally along the marsh, on homeowners’ lawns and in private parking areas. Fendig’s plan exacerbates an already untenable situation and does nothing to address the parking lot — a dusty, dirty eyesore, unstriped, poorly drained and very inefficient. Many more cars could be parked there with clean, pervious paving properly striped for maximum capacity. According to OSHA, the dust created by driving over crushed limestone is a known carcinogen. Families are walking through and breathing this toxic dust on a daily basis.
A superior master plan was developed by the Coast Guard park master plan committee with participation from surrounding neighborhoods, the CVB, the historical society and Glynn County. This master plan was vetted by the most affected stakeholders. It increases the parking capacity, eliminates toxic dust, fixes poor drainage, adds hundreds of shade trees, enlarges restrooms and saves lives with a 45’ lifeguard tower. This masterplan was approved by Glynn County in 2018. With record tourism and windfall lodging tax collections, Glynn County should fund the Coast Guard Park masterplan with or without SPLOST.
Patrick Anderson
St. Simons Island