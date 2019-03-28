Recently Joel Willis, the new IPC Chair, was quoted in a Taylor Cooper article about how St. Simons Island is running out of space for commercial development. As a Realtor specializing in land, I can back up Mr. Willis's quote 100 percent.
We are not only running out of commercial land but multifamily land as well, and I doubt if much more will be zoned any time in the near future considering the significant anti-growth mentality which has taken over St. Simons.
I work with many commercial developers who would be thrilled to develop on St. Simons, but there is no land. We are now at the stage of seeking tear down opportunities which also do not exist on St. Simons due to the owners of potential tear down properties not wanting to sell even after receiving extraordinary offers.
The fear that many residents have that St. Simons is growing too fast and our quality of life is in jeopardy is simply not correct. In my opinion, the only thing that could destroy the quality of life of St. Simons would be the building of high rise condos, which will certainly not happen in my life time or perhaps ever.
Fred Freyer
St. Simons Island