It should be no surprise that traffic fatalities have risen alarmingly over the past two years, up to 1,824 in 2021 from 1,491 in 2019 (Governor’s Office Of Highway Safety in Georgia). With police departments critically understaffed and our patience worn thin after the recent pandemic, our driving habits have become erratic and dangerous.
I would like to appeal to the people and to the administration of the city of Brunswick because I feel unsafe getting to work. Why is it that one of my coworkers was struck by a vehicle last week on Parkwood, a 25 mph zone with a school and hospital? Why do people fly by me at 70 mph coming off the Sidney Lanier Bridge?
We as a people should respect the pedestrian and fellow driver, but the lack of self control is such that outside means are necessary. Please do not hit me or my friends and let me continue to serve you and the community.
Alexander Nelson
St. Marys