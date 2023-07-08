As we work diligently to reopen The Well to be a more safe and clean environment, we’re grateful to The Brunswick News for reporting on our many discussions with the public. I want to clarify a few statements attributed to me.
In a recent meeting with city officials and others, I was quoted concerning what happens after hours with our guests. I explained that FaithWorks doesn’t have an answer for where the homeless should go in the evenings. However, I further explained and now would like to clarify for the public that FaithWorks deeply cares about the overwhelming lack of nighttime care. In fact, before the city’s recent moratorium, we were working on expanding our care to include overnight services in another location more suitable to such needs. We hope nighttime issues won’t be a problem in the future after the tiny homes and other shelter options become available. If issues continue, FaithWorks is willing to continue pursuing solutions.