This is a challenge to Rep. Buddy Carter (and any other House members) promoting their “Fair Tax” agenda: Release your tax returns for the last three years for independent analysis so your constituents can see how much you would personally have benefited if the so-called “Fair Tax” had been the tax law during that period.
My bet is that you will not release those returns.
The “Fair Tax” is simply another scheme to reduce taxes on the wealthiest so that they will reward you with ever-larger campaign contributions. Meanwhile, you complain of “socialism” and government spending while you consistently vote to give more funding to the Department of Defense and the DOD contractors who will reward you with more campaign funds. This seems to me to be what grifters do. They siphon off our tax dollars for their ultimate personal benefit.
Citizens, beware the military-industrial-congressional complex.