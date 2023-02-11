This is a challenge to Rep. Buddy Carter (and any other House members) promoting their “Fair Tax” agenda: Release your tax returns for the last three years for independent analysis so your constituents can see how much you would personally have benefited if the so-called “Fair Tax” had been the tax law during that period.

My bet is that you will not release those returns.

More from this section

Second abandoned house burns in a week

Second abandoned house burns in a week

A second abandoned home in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick burned within five days of the first on Wednesday evening, each was unintentional and likely the result of homeless people staying there, said Brunswick’s interim fire chief.

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.