Perception is a funny thing. Most comments from folks whose views line up with the left seem to think that the other side is wrong and often offer opinions and views on the matter at hand to prove their points. Facts don’t seem to matter.
The letter from Mr. Fischer last week to me is a prime example. He revisits the last three years of “transgressions and outrageous behavior, vengeance and abuse of power by our President.” Once again, perception.
Trump promised in his campaign to do many things. Improve our economy, tax relief, lowest unemployment in decades, high job growth, GDP over 3%, investments in America, Hispanic, Asian and Black American unemployment rates at lowest level in memorable history and the list goes on. These are not divisive issues or things done by insults, dishonesty and amoral behavior. Perception.
“High crimes and misdemeanors” have been thrust upon us by the left side of the Democratic House. It started three years ago when their candidate was defeated. It continued through the Kavanaugh hearings where character and morals didn’t matter. The leftists in the House went for total character assignation. It continues today. Perception.
Mr. Fischer is correct that things have broken down but from my perspective, it’s not Mr. Trump’s doing. The democratic party thinks the means justifies the ends. His letter mirrors almost everything we hear from the media. Trump supporters are uneducated and don’t deserve a voice. The GOP is alive and well. We will do better. Perception.
Jerry Morris
St. Simons Island