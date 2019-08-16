The public must be consistently, thoroughly enlightened about dangerously mounting threats to the vital connections between environmental stability and human prospects — including public health, the economy, and food supplies.

Greenhouse gases ravage the Earth’s climate while fossil-fuels and toxic chemicals continue proliferating, as reckless U.S. policies dismantle protections for forests, water quality and endangered species.

Current trends and practices are a tribute to short-sighted opportunism and self-destructive negligence that brazenly defy facts and well-documented science.

What fools we mortals [can] be.

Although a well-informed public doesn’t guarantee successful political outcomes, in a genuine democracy they are impossible without it.

David Kyler

Center for a Sustainable Coast

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.