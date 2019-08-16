The public must be consistently, thoroughly enlightened about dangerously mounting threats to the vital connections between environmental stability and human prospects — including public health, the economy, and food supplies.
Greenhouse gases ravage the Earth’s climate while fossil-fuels and toxic chemicals continue proliferating, as reckless U.S. policies dismantle protections for forests, water quality and endangered species.
Current trends and practices are a tribute to short-sighted opportunism and self-destructive negligence that brazenly defy facts and well-documented science.
What fools we mortals [can] be.
Although a well-informed public doesn’t guarantee successful political outcomes, in a genuine democracy they are impossible without it.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast