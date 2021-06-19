The FAA’s Environmental Impact Statement is deeply flawed and should not be viewed as an accurate study. The FAA appears to think its job is to approve spaceport licenses since it has approved all applications.
A lot could be said about the questionable safety of Spaceport Camden, which will host rockets that explode 20% of the time on and above polluted land. Guess where the pollution goes then — into the waters that support the local fishing industry.
The bigger question may be about the money that Camden County will spend on this fool’s errand — $10 million has already been spent. Think of the roads that might have been built as Camden County grows, or the books, computers and teachers that could be added to the Camden County School system, or the safe environmentally friendly development that could have been encouraged with that money.
None of the five similar spaceports in the U.S. make money, what will make this one different? No one knows because the county has not provided a business plan.
Since Cape Canaveral gives away launch pads to space companies, why would they invest money in Spaceport Camden? It will likely be up to the county and the state to fund this fiasco.
So when are the folks in Camden County going to get sick of this nonsense and elect commissioners who will stop throwing money down this drain based on the promise of jobs that have never developed in other similar situations?
Paula Eubanks
St. Simons Island