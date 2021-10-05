Last week’s editorial about the FAA’s continued delay of a Camden County spaceport licensing decision noted that delay is a disservice to coastal communities. That’s correct. Georgians need the FAA to reject this misguided proposal immediately.
The farce of launching rockets over Cumberland Island National Seashore has gone on far too long. Camden’s proposed spaceport has no demonstrated economic or space industry merit, endangers lives and property on the coast, illegally appropriates over 2,000 acres of publicly owned marshland for the purpose of receiving debris and pollution, and disrupts existing viable businesses including commercial fishing, transit on the Intracoastal Waterway, and traffic in and out of the Port of Brunswick.
The editorial was not correct in identifying the reason the FAA denial is again delayed. It’s not a case of “bureaucratic one-upmanship” with the FAA and National Park Service trying to out-regulate the other. That’s mandatory interagency coordination. It’s happening at a seemingly late date because County Administrator Steve Howard has schemed for years to prevent it.
The real reason the spaceport license review drags on is because the spaceport is a terrible project. It will serve no basic public interest, has completely imaginary benefits and can’t meet multiple regulations.
Camden’s spaceport is a poster child for terrible projects. The application only progresses because the stubborn county commissioners spend millions on lobbyists, lawyers, PR firms and consultants twisting the facts to try to make their square peg fit into a round hole.
Jim Renner
St. Simons Island