Thanks for your coverage of the announcement of FAA’s endorsement of Spaceport Camden. It was not surprising. After all the FAA allowed the Boeing MAX jet to fly even after it was obviously dangerous. Only after a second crash that killed hundreds of people did the FAA act in the public interest. They seem to exist to support business interests over all else.
There is a lot at stake here. The fishing industry on the Georgia coast could be destroyed by pollution from the spaceport site. Spaceport money will not be available to Camden County citizens for schools, libraries, roads, etc. STEM education is mentioned in the article, please note that emphasizing STEM comes at the cost of eliminating other material from the curriculum like civics courses that teach the idea of representative democracy, which Buddy Carter apparently does not believe in because he supported throwing out the 2020 election when it didn’t turn out the way he wanted.
Note that Buddy Carter, a big supporter of the Spaceport, has bought a large piece of property very close to the proposed site.
Camden County voters should have a say in all this and will get that opportunity soon when they vote on whether or not the county should purchase the land required. We will stay tuned to see what they want.
Paula Eubanks
St. Simons Island