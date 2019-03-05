The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money. So wrote Alexis de Tocqueville about the nascent United States of America at its founding.
I wonder how de Tocqueville would have reacted to the term “fair share,” as in taxpayers who pay their “fair share.” I wonder how he would have defined fair share. How about you? How do you define fair share? Do you care how I define fair share? The top 1 percent of taxpayers pay 48 percent of all income taxes collected. The top 5 percent of taxpayers pay 54 percent and the top 10 percent pays 63 percent of income taxes in the U.S. Taxpayers with incomes below $30,000 filed nearly 44 percent of all returns but paid just 1.4 percent of all federal income tax.
Two-thirds of the nearly 66 million returns filed by people in that lowest income tier paid no tax at all. I believe that anyone who is fortunate enough to live in freedom in the U.S. should pay some portion of his/her income except for the very lowest income earners in the country. Clearly, we should be sensitive regarding the folks least capable and a minimum income cut off is justified.
Otherwise, increases and decreases in taxes should be prorated across the progressive rate structure equally. Then the impact is proportionate on everyone and, therefore, is fair to everyone. That is how I define fair share. Otherwise, de Tocqueville will be proved right.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick